Father of man shot by police files $50M wrongful death suit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The father of a Black man who was fatally shot by police in Virginia Beach has filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that the federal suit was filed by the father of Donovon Lynch against officer Solomon D. Simmons and the city. Police would not confirm that Simmons was the shooter.

Wayne Lynch alleges the officer shot his son “immediately, unlawfully and without warning” and failed to render aid.

Police have said Lynch had a handgun. The family and a witness have denied that.

The officer who shot Lynch did not have his body camera turned on.

Virginia State Police are currently investigating the March 26 shooting along the city’s oceanfront.

