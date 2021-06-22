Advertisement

A few showers and storms early, drier by mid-week

Less humid air moves in.
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
  • Strong front arrives this morning
  • Showers and storms early
  • Cooler, less humid weather midweek

WET TUESDAY MORNING

The actual cold front will enter the area during the morning bringing a line of showers and isolated storms into the area around sunrise and exiting around midday. Measurable rainfall totals looks modest with most seeing less than a quarter inch of rain.

Showers and storms move through early followed by drier air.
Showers and storms move through early followed by drier air.(WDBJ)

Highs will be held into the 70s thanks to the clouds and showers. A few stronger storms are possible toward the Southside.

We have a marginal risk of severe storms toward Halifax and Charlotte counties later this...
We have a marginal risk of severe storms toward Halifax and Charlotte counties later this morning.(WDBJ)

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY

A very dry high pressure system builds into the region bringing much lower humidity and cooler temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday, Highs will be in the upper 70s and a few 80s. Temperatures will slowly climb through the end of the week with high back into the mid to upper 80s by Friday.

Very comfortable air returns Wednesday & Thursday.
Very comfortable air returns Wednesday & Thursday.(WDBJ7)

WEEKEND

A few showers and storms return for the upcoming weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will hold in the mid 80s.

Temperatures hold in the 80s for most of next week.
Temperatures hold in the 80s for most of next week.(WDBJ)

