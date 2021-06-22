A few showers and storms early, drier by mid-week

Strong front arrives this morning

Showers and storms early

Cooler, less humid weather midweek

WET TUESDAY MORNING

The actual cold front will enter the area during the morning bringing a line of showers and isolated storms into the area around sunrise and exiting around midday. Measurable rainfall totals looks modest with most seeing less than a quarter inch of rain.

Showers and storms move through early followed by drier air. (WDBJ)

Highs will be held into the 70s thanks to the clouds and showers. A few stronger storms are possible toward the Southside.

We have a marginal risk of severe storms toward Halifax and Charlotte counties later this morning. (WDBJ)

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY

A very dry high pressure system builds into the region bringing much lower humidity and cooler temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday, Highs will be in the upper 70s and a few 80s. Temperatures will slowly climb through the end of the week with high back into the mid to upper 80s by Friday.

Very comfortable air returns Wednesday & Thursday. (WDBJ7)

WEEKEND

A few showers and storms return for the upcoming weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will hold in the mid 80s.