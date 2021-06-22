Furnishing a Future: online network helps keep kids out of foster care

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two trucks and a trailer full of apartment furnishings were unloaded this morning in Roanoke, but this was no ordinary moving crew.

“There’s a technology platform that connects people in need to churches that are willing to help,” says Ray Moore, Roanoke’s Community Coordinator for CarePortal, an online network that works with local social services departments to provide for children in need and keep families together.

“A lot of the times these folks don’t have a family. They don’t have the support that most people have. So what Care Portal wants to do is to be the family,” explains Moore.

“They’ve been able to assist us with keeping children out of foster care,” says Carrie Guzman, the Adoption Specialist for Roanoke City’s Department of Social Services. “If a child’s in need of a bed or bedding or a family is in need of repairing their roof, that’s a need we can post on there and a church can meet those needs.”

Roanoke’s chapter has helped over 1,186 children in the area to date, with an economic impact of $424,179.

The group made a delivery Tuesday morning, donating beds, a couch, and a crib to a young mother who grew up in the foster care system.

“I was homeless so being able to actually get stuff, it means a lot,” says Avie Johnson. “They’re great people to work with. They’re a support system. It’s not just that they’ll bring you stuff. It’s support.”

Moore says Roanoke’s CarePortal is always looking for more churches, businesses, and individuals who can volunteer to help.

To get involved and volunteer with CarePortal, email Ray Moore at rmoore@patrickhenry.org

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.