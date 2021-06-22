Advertisement

Furnishing a Future: online network helps keep kids out of foster care

Ray Moore and other volunteers deliver a crib, bed, couch, and other home furnishings to a...
Ray Moore and other volunteers deliver a crib, bed, couch, and other home furnishings to a young mother who grew up in foster care.(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two trucks and a trailer full of apartment furnishings were unloaded this morning in Roanoke, but this was no ordinary moving crew.

“There’s a technology platform that connects people in need to churches that are willing to help,” says Ray Moore, Roanoke’s Community Coordinator for CarePortal, an online network that works with local social services departments to provide for children in need and keep families together.

“A lot of the times these folks don’t have a family. They don’t have the support that most people have. So what Care Portal wants to do is to be the family,” explains Moore.

“They’ve been able to assist us with keeping children out of foster care,” says Carrie Guzman, the Adoption Specialist for Roanoke City’s Department of Social Services. “If a child’s in need of a bed or bedding or a family is in need of repairing their roof, that’s a need we can post on there and a church can meet those needs.”

Roanoke’s chapter has helped over 1,186 children in the area to date, with an economic impact of $424,179.

The group made a delivery Tuesday morning, donating beds, a couch, and a crib to a young mother who grew up in the foster care system.

“I was homeless so being able to actually get stuff, it means a lot,” says Avie Johnson. “They’re great people to work with. They’re a support system. It’s not just that they’ll bring you stuff. It’s support.”

Moore says Roanoke’s CarePortal is always looking for more churches, businesses, and individuals who can volunteer to help.

To get involved and volunteer with CarePortal, email Ray Moore at rmoore@patrickhenry.org

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caution tape went up near Market Street in downtown Roanoke after a shooting took place.
Downtown Roanoke business owners react to weekend shooting
File photo of Rodney Dunn, arrested in New York in 2021 for the 2017 Roanoke murder of Asia Wade
Suspect arrested for 2017 killing in Roanoke
WDBJ Vaccine Tracker 6.21.21
COVID: New-case increase, positive test percentage up slightly in Virginia
Takota Cash, accused of firing at Amherst County deputies
Man charged with attempted murder after shots fired at deputies
House fire on Rolling Hill Drive in Franklin County
Franklin County house deemed total loss following Monday morning fire

Latest News

Botetourt County Considering Courthouse Rebuild
Botetourt Co. Board approves reconstruction of circuit courthouse
RCACP hits maximum capacity
Danville Public Schools to serve free meals through July 30
3.9.21 Update For Blue Ridge Amphitheater
Pittsylvania Co. Board approves two 2021 festival permits