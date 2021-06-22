GIVELocalNRV: Helping organizations both big and small

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Community Foundation of the New River Valley (CFNRV) is holding its eighth Annual Online Giving Day.

Wednesday June 23, non-profits both big and small will be able to raise thousands of dollars for their organization online.

This year, the foundation hopes to raise over $430,000 for more than 90 participating nonprofits.

With the help of sponsors, the CFNRV will award $15,000 in grants and prizes during #GiveLocalNRV to further incentivize giving. Grants will be given to organizations that raise the most money, have the greatest number of unique donors overall and during designated power hours, produce a #GiveLocalNRV video for social media, and more.

The Annual Online Giving Day began in 2014 in honor of the CFNRV’s twentieth anniversary. It aims to encourage charitable giving and to draw attention to the many nonprofit organizations serving our region. Since its inception, GiveLocalNRV has helped NRV nonprofits raise over $1.6 million, and this year the CFNRV hopes to raise over $430,000 across the more than 90 participating organizations.

“And so this is just isn’t, you know, another day to raise funds for some of these organizations. This is the day to raise funds for their mission. We provide the platform that they need for everyone to give to their organization. So all they have to do is share their link,” said Ashley Ege the Director of Communications and Outreach at Community Foundation of the New River Valley.

Leaderboards showing the overall totals and how individual organizations are doing will be posted on June 23, but donors don’t have to wait to support their preferred organizations. Any gift made between June 1st and June 23rd will count toward the giving day total! The donation can be as small as $5 or as large as your pocketbook can imagine.

GiveLocalNRV has long been a tool for area nonprofits, but it has been essential to many organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic when in-person fundraisers were canceled or moved online. The nonprofits in the New River Valley have been resilient throughout the pandemic and have provided critical support to community members who needed it the most. GiveLocalNRV provides an opportunity for community members to show their appreciation for these organizations and engage in some friendly competition to grow charitable giving.

Donors can visit the website –givelocalnrv.org– to make a secure, online gift to their favorite nonprofit organization and help that organization secure grants and prizes from the CFNRV. For more information about the giving day, grants and prizes, and participating organizations, visit givelocalnrv.org.

