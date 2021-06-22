Horizon Behavioral Health awarded funds to help people with severe mental illness

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One central Virginia organization just got a big boost in their mission to help people.

Horizon Behavioral Health has been awarded over $600,000 by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.

That money will go toward supporting housing for people living with severe mental illness.

The organization says the funds will also help them expand their services.

