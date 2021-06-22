Advertisement

Lynchburg group to make second push on school board petition

Lynchburg City Schools
Lynchburg City Schools(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One Lynchburg group plans to make a second big push to change how school board members are selected.

The Conservative Parents of Lynchburg previously started a petition to change the process from by appointment to by election.

A couple weekends ago they made a day-long push, but they say rain slowed their progress.

They plan to do another blitz July 4 weekend.

Currently, their petition has about 3,500 of the 6,000 signatures needed to get a referendum in November.

