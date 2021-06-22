Advertisement

Lynchburg Police looking for men who stole propane tanks

Two men stole multiple propane tanks from the T-Mart store in Lynchburg June 12.
Two men stole multiple propane tanks from the T-Mart store in Lynchburg June 12.
By Pat Thomas
Updated: 13 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are looking for two men who stole propane tanks after claiming to be from a propane company.

At 1:19 p.m. June 12, 2021, officers were called to the T-Mart store at 1600 Park Avenue. The owner told officers that earlier in the day, two men told the clerk they were with a propane tank company, saying they needed to change out the propane tanks outside.

The two men then loaded multiple tanks of propane into their pickup.

Police say the thieves are described as a white man in his 50s who is 6′2″ and 180 pounds and a Black man in his 20s who is 6′ and around 160 pounds. After stealing the tanks, they left the store headed north on Park Avenue in a mid-’90s to early-2000s gray/silver Dodge pickup crew cab with a dent/damage to the passenger door. It also was pulling a black single-axle trailer.

Truck used to steal propane tanks from Lynchburg T-Mart store June 12, 2021
Truck used to steal propane tanks from Lynchburg T-Mart store June 12, 2021(Lynchburg PD)

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Begley at (434) 363-6139 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

