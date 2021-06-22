Advertisement

New city fleet building opens

Ribbon cutting at 3:30 Tuesday afternoon.
New city fleet building
New city fleet building(Colton Molesky)
By Colton Molesky
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The city of Madison is opening a new, state-of-the-art fleet facility on Tuesday afternoon, with a ribbon-cutting scheduled for 3:30.

The event features live music, food cart vendors and tours of the new building.

The roughly $33 million building is located on Nakoosa Trail. The city’s website outlines what the finished project holds, including several features that strive to make the building more energy-efficient.

A solar wall helps power the heat for the building, and solar panels on the roof heat the water. EV charging stations are set up to power city, employee and public vehicles. According to the city, all are measures to make the facility more sustainable.

The fleet building ribbon cutting is free for all to attend and a family-friendly event.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caution tape went up near Market Street in downtown Roanoke after a shooting took place.
Downtown Roanoke business owners react to weekend shooting
File photo of Rodney Dunn, arrested in New York in 2021 for the 2017 Roanoke murder of Asia Wade
Suspect arrested for 2017 killing in Roanoke
WDBJ Vaccine Tracker 6.21.21
COVID: New-case increase, positive test percentage up slightly in Virginia
Takota Cash, accused of firing at Amherst County deputies
Man charged with attempted murder after shots fired at deputies
House fire on Rolling Hill Drive in Franklin County
Franklin County house deemed total loss following Monday morning fire

Latest News

COVID hospitalizations drop in Virginia; positive test percentage holds steady
Birthdays and Anniversaries for June 22, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for June 22, 2021
A cold front will trigger a few showers and storms this morning.
Tuesday, June 22, Morning FastCast
June 21 2021 Gambling Machines Richmond
Lawsuit Challenges Ban on Skill Games