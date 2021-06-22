Advertisement

Patrick Henry’s McGinnis, Blacksburg’s Rockwell win 2021 B’nai B’rith Athletic and Achievement Awards

The awards are given annually to two athletes who excel in athletics, scholarship and citizenship.
Blacksburg's Lewis Rockwell and Patrick Henry's Megan McGinnis, the 2021 B'nai B'rith Athletic...
Blacksburg's Lewis Rockwell and Patrick Henry's Megan McGinnis, the 2021 B'nai B'rith Athletic and Achievement Award winners.(WDBJ)
By Anthony Romano
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Patrick Henry runner and lacrosse player Megan McGinnis and Blacksburg swimmer Lewis Rockwell received the 2021 B’nai B’rith Athletic and Achievement Awards in Roanoke on Monday night.

The awards are given annually to two high school athletes in the Roanoke and New River Valleys who excel in athletics, scholarship and citizenship.

Former Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster gave the keynote speech for the 36 nominees. Blacksburg’s Mariella Garza won the Artie Levin Personal Life Award for having the highest citizenship score among the nominees.

McGinnis is a four-year competitor on the Patriots’ lacrosse, cross country and indoor and outdoor track teams. She holds school records for the 300m, 500m and 4x400 relay in indoor track and 200m, 400m and 4x100m relay in outdoor track. She was also a 2021 state champion in the indoor 500m, ranking top 10 in the nation.

She plans to attend Duke University and compete on the Blue Devils’ track and field team.

Rockwell is a four-year competitor of the Bruins’ swim and dive team, serving as team captain for Blacksburg’s third straight Class 4 title in 2021. He is a two-time BHS record holder, a 3-time VHSL Region 4D individual champion and a 15-time state finalist.

He plans to attend Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh to study mechanical engineering and compete on the swim and dive team.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene along Campbell Ave.
2 shot in downtown Roanoke early Sunday
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river
Caution tape went up near Market Street in downtown Roanoke after a shooting took place.
Downtown Roanoke business owners react to weekend shooting
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
One dead after crash into James River
File photo of Rodney Dunn, arrested in New York in 2021 for the 2017 Roanoke murder of Asia Wade
Suspect arrested for 2017 killing in Roanoke

Latest News

Hidden Valley's Makayla Metzler takes a free kick against Western Albemarle
High School Soccer State Semifinal Scores
Ian Ho will be competing the Tokyo Summer Olympics.
Blacksburg native qualifies for the Tokyo Summer Olympics
Jon Rahm, of Spain, reacts after making his birdie putt on the 18th green during the final...
Rahm birdies last 2 holes to win US Open at Torrey Pines
James Madison's Odicci Alexander pitches in the first inning of an NCAA Women's College World...
Women’s college sports get boost in TV ratings, visibility