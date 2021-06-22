Patrick Henry’s McGinnis, Blacksburg’s Rockwell win 2021 B’nai B’rith Athletic and Achievement Awards

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Patrick Henry runner and lacrosse player Megan McGinnis and Blacksburg swimmer Lewis Rockwell received the 2021 B’nai B’rith Athletic and Achievement Awards in Roanoke on Monday night.

The awards are given annually to two high school athletes in the Roanoke and New River Valleys who excel in athletics, scholarship and citizenship.

Former Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster gave the keynote speech for the 36 nominees. Blacksburg’s Mariella Garza won the Artie Levin Personal Life Award for having the highest citizenship score among the nominees.

McGinnis is a four-year competitor on the Patriots’ lacrosse, cross country and indoor and outdoor track teams. She holds school records for the 300m, 500m and 4x400 relay in indoor track and 200m, 400m and 4x100m relay in outdoor track. She was also a 2021 state champion in the indoor 500m, ranking top 10 in the nation.

She plans to attend Duke University and compete on the Blue Devils’ track and field team.

Rockwell is a four-year competitor of the Bruins’ swim and dive team, serving as team captain for Blacksburg’s third straight Class 4 title in 2021. He is a two-time BHS record holder, a 3-time VHSL Region 4D individual champion and a 15-time state finalist.

He plans to attend Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh to study mechanical engineering and compete on the swim and dive team.

