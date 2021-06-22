Pittsylvania Co. Board approves two 2021 festival permits
Both shows will be at the Blue Ridge Amphitheater in 2021.
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Board approved two festival permits Tuesday for shows at the Blue Ridge Amphitheater in 2021.
“Worship on the Mountain” will be held September 3-5 and be followed by the Blue Ridge Country Music Festival October 1-3.
The Blue Ridge Rock Festival will be voted on in July.
