Pittsylvania Co. Board approves two 2021 festival permits

Both shows will be at the Blue Ridge Amphitheater in 2021.
3.9.21 Update For Blue Ridge Amphitheater
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Board approved two festival permits Tuesday for shows at the Blue Ridge Amphitheater in 2021.

“Worship on the Mountain” will be held September 3-5 and be followed by the Blue Ridge Country Music Festival October 1-3.

The Blue Ridge Rock Festival will be voted on in July.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

