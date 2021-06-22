Advertisement

Police investigating death of missing man found shot in vehicle

Police tape.
Police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have released the name of a man found shot to death in a vehicle Sunday.

Trevor Carrington had been reported missing from Salem.

The evening of June 20, officers were called about a man dead inside a vehicle in the 1400 block of Gilbert Road NW. The vehicle matched the description of a vehicle belonging to Carrington. 

The Medical Examiner’s office determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound. 

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

