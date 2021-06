VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Police responded to Sun Solutions at 219 Walnut Avenue Monday morning after the owner noticed their garage was broken into.

Property was damaged and stolen from the business.

Vinton Police say they were given video showing what they believe was the vehicle used by suspects.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 540-562-3265 to reach Roanoke County dispatch.

