RCACP hits maximum capacity

Many dogs adopted during the pandemic are now being owner-surrendered to the shelter
(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection is at maximum capacity.

There are currently 316 animals in the system, with over 100 in foster care.

Directors say their staff is exhausted, as the center is legally obligated to make room for the strays coming in and other shelters that would normally take them in are also filling up. Many dogs that were adopted during the pandemic are now being owner-surrendered to the shelter.

This coming right before the 4th of July holiday, when the center typically takes in 30 to 40 dogs that run away from fireworks.

“We are having to euthanize to make space for those animals coming in,” says Melinda Rector, Director of Operations. “We want them to go back to their homes, we want people to come and get them.”

Staff members advise if you’ve recently lost your pet, or are interested in fostering or adopting an animal, now is the time to stop by.

