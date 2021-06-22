Roanoke animal shelter at capacity for stray dogs and cats; adoptions urged

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Roanoke County Release) - The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection has reached capacity for stray dogs and cats of all sizes, and needs to make room.

Shelter officials say they have received a high number of intakes for dogs and cats/kittens (strays and owner-relinquished) over the last two weeks, so if you are missing your dog, you’re asked to make an appointment to see if he or she is at the shelter.

A statement from the shelter reads, “We are an open intake shelter and, as such, cannot turn any stray animal away. We must have room for the stray animals that arrive daily. This situation puts our owner-released animals that are in the vetting process and healthy, available dogs at risk so that room is available for the dogs and cats that legally must have shelter.

“Additionally, we are coming up on the July 4th holiday weekend where we traditionally intake a large number of dogs that are frightened by fireworks. We will need to make space to accommodate those stray dogs. “

If you are interested in adopting a dog or a cat from the shelter, contact mail@rcacp.org or call 540-344- 4922 to start the adoption process, so kennel space will be available for dogs and cats that have been given up by their owners, plus unclaimed strays that are waiting on vetting to be made available.

If you are considering relinquishing your dog or cat, shelter officials ask that you talk to them about options to keep your dog or cat in a good home.

Here is the breakdown of the shelter’s dog population as of June 22:

Available Dogs: 19

Dogs on Stray Hold: 15

Dogs in Foster: 14

Dogs Off Stray Hold or Owner-Relinquished Waiting on Vetting: 40

Here is the breakdown of the shelter’s cat population as of June 22:

Available Cats: 7

Cats on Stray Hold: 26

Cats in Foster: 77

Cats Awaiting Transport: 23

Cats Off Stray Hold or Owner-Relinquished Waiting on Vetting: 88

The shelter also has three chickens, four parakeets, two rabbits and one guinea pig that need adopters, as the Exotics Room is also full.

The shelter is at 1510 Baldwin Avenue NE, Roanoke.

