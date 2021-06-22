Roanoke City launching ‘No Need to Speed’ awareness

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Join in with the “No Need to Speed” campaign on spreading the awareness around pedestrian safety improvements and traffic speed issues with a one-mile walking tour hosted by Roanoke City.

Participants can expect:

-Highlights from the Transportation Alternatives Project

-Recent improvements from the Pedestrian Action Plan Project

-Implementation of future pedestrian safety measures at key intersections

The Belmont Park Baseball Field will be available for parking.

The walk starts at John P. Fishwick Middle School at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22.

Remarks by various city leaders will be made prior to beginning the route.

