Roanoke City launching ‘No Need to Speed’ awareness

The walk starts at John P. Fishwick Middle School at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22.
By Eddie Callahan
Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Join in with the “No Need to Speed” campaign on spreading the awareness around pedestrian safety improvements and traffic speed issues with a one-mile walking tour hosted by Roanoke City.

Participants can expect:

-Highlights from the Transportation Alternatives Project

-Recent improvements from the Pedestrian Action Plan Project

-Implementation of future pedestrian safety measures at key intersections

The Belmont Park Baseball Field will be available for parking.

Remarks by various city leaders will be made prior to beginning the route.

