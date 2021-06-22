Advertisement

Update from Page Co. Sheriff on hostage situation in Luray

Heavy police presence in Luray following hostage situation.
Heavy police presence in Luray following hostage situation.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Updated: 2 hours ago
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - According to Luray Police Chief Bow Cook, there was a hostage situation Tuesday afternoon at Page Convenience, 515 W Main St.

Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage provided details in a Facebook post:

“On June 22, 2021 Deputies with the Page County Sheriff’s Office and Luray Police Department, and Virginia State Police, and other local agencies, responded to Page Convenience Store on West Main Street in the Town of Luray for a report of a male with a gun, located inside the store. It was found that two additional by-standers were in the store with the male.

The male suspect exited the store, pointing the gun at officers on the perimeter and officers returned fire. The suspect died at the scene. No officers or citizens were injured. At this time, Virginia State Police, Division 2 Bureau of Criminal Investigations shoot team has been requested to investigate the incident. No further release will be made by this office.”

*** From the Desk of Sheriff Chad W. Cubbage *** On June 22, 2021 Deputies with the Page County Sheriff’s Office and...

Posted by Page County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV as we work to bring you the latest information.

