Advertisement

U.S. Army Medical Recruiting Center in Blacksburg host’s a blood drive

They held a blood drive at Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium.
They held a blood drive at Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium.(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg’s U.S. Army Medical Recruiting Center and the American Red Cross have teamed up to help increase the nation’s blood supply.

They held a blood drive at Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium.

Red Cross officials say there is a of blood supply shortage across the nation and they need more donors.

Sergeant First Class William Carter has served in the U.S. Army for almost 20 years and says the blood supply can affect those in the military too.

“Being in the military we do deal with medical situations that require folks to need blood for life saving situations, so looking into community doing our research seeing that there’s a need, especially now because of COVID we felt like it’d be a good opportunity for us to get back,” said Sergeant First Class William Carter the station commander for the U.S. Army Medical Recruiting Center in Blacksburg.

You can find a list of where you can donate or host a blood drive on by visiting the American Red Cross website.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape.
Police investigating death of missing man found shot in vehicle
Former NASCAR driver and Virginia businessman Hermie Sadler has filed a lawsuit challenging the...
New lawsuit challenges July 1 ban on skill games in Virginia
Caution tape went up near Market Street in downtown Roanoke after a shooting took place.
Downtown Roanoke business owners react to weekend shooting
File photo of Rodney Dunn, arrested in New York in 2021 for the 2017 Roanoke murder of Asia Wade
Suspect arrested for 2017 killing in Roanoke
WDBJ Vaccine Tracker 6.21.21
COVID: New-case increase, positive test percentage up slightly in Virginia

Latest News

Danville Public Schools to serve free meals through July 30
Horizon Behavioral Health
Horizon Behavioral Health awarded funds to help people with severe mental illness
A new study showed that regular coffee drinkers are 21% less likely to develop chronic liver...
Coffee lowers risk of chronic liver disease, study says
State to decide on spending to improve mental health care