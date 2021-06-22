U.S. Army Medical Recruiting Center in Blacksburg host’s a blood drive

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg’s U.S. Army Medical Recruiting Center and the American Red Cross have teamed up to help increase the nation’s blood supply.

They held a blood drive at Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium.

Red Cross officials say there is a of blood supply shortage across the nation and they need more donors.

Sergeant First Class William Carter has served in the U.S. Army for almost 20 years and says the blood supply can affect those in the military too.

“Being in the military we do deal with medical situations that require folks to need blood for life saving situations, so looking into community doing our research seeing that there’s a need, especially now because of COVID we felt like it’d be a good opportunity for us to get back,” said Sergeant First Class William Carter the station commander for the U.S. Army Medical Recruiting Center in Blacksburg.

You can find a list of where you can donate or host a blood drive on by visiting the American Red Cross website.

