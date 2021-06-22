Advertisement

‘We didn’t know if she would be alive’: Dalmatian rescued after being trapped in a cave

It was an emotional reunion, between an adopted dog and her owners.
It was an emotional reunion, between an adopted dog and her owners.(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULAKSI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An emotional reunion, between an adopted dog and her owners. Clara is a dalmatian who went missing near Claytor Lake over the weekend and was found trapped in a cave.

For two-days, Mr. and Mrs. Scheckler worried about their missing Clara.

“We didn’t know whether we get her back at all and we didn’t know if she would be alive,” said Rebecca Scheckler. “Without water, without food.”

“When they told us they had her-- I cried,” said Stephen Scheckler.

Pulaski County emergency responders found Clara Tuesday afternoon trapped alongside the lake, in a cave alone. The cave was not far from the couples 40-acre property near Claytor Lake.

“They were up and down the cliffs, walking over the land for a long time before,” said Mr. Scheckler.

“They found very happy to help,” said Mrs. Scheckler.”

“There were there several hours,” said Mr. Scheckler

Crews got the call around 10:00 am and brought in a small search team to check everything on land and water.

“I was crying all morning trying to find someone to help us get her,” said Mrs. Scheckler.

It was Clara and her pup Coco who initially went missing, but when Coco came back and Clara didn’t --- the Scheckler’s became worried.

“Super emotional thing. You get very bonded to your animals,” said Mr. Scheckler.

Clara had no injuries, but her owners still took her straight to the veterinarian for a check-up.

Mr. and Mrs. Scheckler have been married for more than 50 years and have always had a love for dalmatians.

The couple adopted Clara and Coco from the Dalmatian Rescue of Southwest Virginia. The Scheckler’s says they are grateful for every responder that stepped in to help bring their pup home.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape.
Police investigating death of missing man found shot in vehicle
Former NASCAR driver and Virginia businessman Hermie Sadler has filed a lawsuit challenging the...
New lawsuit challenges July 1 ban on skill games in Virginia
Caution tape went up near Market Street in downtown Roanoke after a shooting took place.
Downtown Roanoke business owners react to weekend shooting
File photo of Rodney Dunn, arrested in New York in 2021 for the 2017 Roanoke murder of Asia Wade
Suspect arrested for 2017 killing in Roanoke
WDBJ Vaccine Tracker 6.21.21
COVID: New-case increase, positive test percentage up slightly in Virginia

Latest News

Botetourt County Considering Courthouse Rebuild
Botetourt Co. Board approves reconstruction of circuit courthouse
RCACP hits maximum capacity
Ray Moore and other volunteers deliver a crib, bed, couch, and other home furnishings to a...
Furnishing a Future: online network helps keep kids out of foster care
Danville Public Schools to serve free meals through July 30