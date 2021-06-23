Advertisement

2nd person charged in connection with Texas boy’s death

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a second person has been charged in connection with the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy whose body was kept hidden in a storage unit before being discovered in an East Texas motel.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Benjamin Rivera has been charged by Houston police with tampering with evidence, a human corpse.

Rivera is the roommate of Theresa Raye Balboa, who was the girlfriend of Samuel Olson’s father.

She was charged earlier this month with the same count.

Court records did not list an attorney who could speak on Rivera’s behalf.

Police allege Samuel’s body was kept hidden in the bathtub of the apartment Rivera and Balboa shared before the two moved it to a storage unit.

