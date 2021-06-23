Advertisement

7@four: Lynchburg Night Market

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg’s Summer Night Market returns June 30 at the Liberty Community Market.

It will be each last Wednesday of the summer months: June 30, July 28, August 25 and September 29.

There will be evenings of food and friends while you grab dinner from a prepared-food vendor, and check out the Crafters Gallery and boutiques while you’re there.

Watch the video to see Darrius Slaughter, assistant market manager for the Community Market, talk about the event.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape.
Police investigating death of missing man found shot in vehicle
Former NASCAR driver and Virginia businessman Hermie Sadler has filed a lawsuit challenging the...
New lawsuit challenges July 1 ban on skill games in Virginia
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Danville Police arrest 33 in Operation Mousetrap.
33 arrested in three-month investigation into firearms-related offenses in Danville
Virginia flag
Flag order issued in honor of former U.S. Senator, Secretary of the Navy

Latest News

Henry County Gets Grant Money
Henry County Gets Grant Money
Remembering William B. Robertson
Remembering William B. Robertson
UVA Baseball
UVA Baseball
Tubing Safety
Tubing Safety
If you’re tubing this summer, follow safety guidelines