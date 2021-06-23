7@four: Lynchburg Night Market

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg’s Summer Night Market returns June 30 at the Liberty Community Market.

It will be each last Wednesday of the summer months: June 30, July 28, August 25 and September 29.

There will be evenings of food and friends while you grab dinner from a prepared-food vendor, and check out the Crafters Gallery and boutiques while you’re there.

Watch the video to see Darrius Slaughter, assistant market manager for the Community Market, talk about the event.

