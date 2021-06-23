Beautiful weather returns to the region

A chilly start to our day

Less humid Wed. - Thu.

Muggy air returns by the weekend

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY

A dry high pressure system builds into the region bringing much lower humidity and cooler temperatures for about 48 hours, Highs will be in the upper 70s and a few 80s. We’ll see lots of sunshine with a light breeze. Temperatures will slowly climb through the end of the week with high back into the mid to upper 80s by Friday.

Very comfortable air returns Wednesday & Thursday. (WDBJ7)

FRIDAY

We’ll continue to see lots of sunshine Friday, but you’ll notice a few more clouds streaming through the area. We can’t totally rule out a stray thunderstorms, but most will stay dry. Highs on Friday climb into the mid 80s.

WEEKEND

A few showers and storms return for the upcoming weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will hold in the mid 80s.