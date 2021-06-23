Advertisement

Beautiful weather returns to the region

Less muggy conditions moves in.
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:53 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
  • A chilly start to our day
  • Less humid Wed. - Thu.
  • Muggy air returns by the weekend

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY

A dry high pressure system builds into the region bringing much lower humidity and cooler temperatures for about 48 hours, Highs will be in the upper 70s and a few 80s. We’ll see lots of sunshine with a light breeze. Temperatures will slowly climb through the end of the week with high back into the mid to upper 80s by Friday.

Very comfortable air returns Wednesday & Thursday.
Very comfortable air returns Wednesday & Thursday.(WDBJ7)

FRIDAY

We’ll continue to see lots of sunshine Friday, but you’ll notice a few more clouds streaming through the area. We can’t totally rule out a stray thunderstorms, but most will stay dry. Highs on Friday climb into the mid 80s.

WEEKEND

A few showers and storms return for the upcoming weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will hold in the mid 80s.

Temperatures warm well into the 80s by the weekend.
Temperatures warm well into the 80s by the weekend.(WDBJ)

