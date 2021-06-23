Blacksburg’s transit director retires

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One of Blacksburg’s leaders is retiring.

Tom Fox will retire from Blacksburg Transit after years of working with the company.

He has been the transit director for five years and has seen the company through many changes, including its first electric buses.

Fox says he is grateful to have had the chance to work with a great team.

“The staff has been awesome. The support from the town, from Virginia Tech, from Christiansburg, from all our stakeholders has been awesome, so I leave here feeling like BT is in a good place,” said Fox.

His last day is June 30.

