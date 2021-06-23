Advertisement

Cost of personnel, firefighting services could be added to charges in recent Lynchburg fires

One of nearly 30 curbside fires happened at this spot near Taylor Street.
One of nearly 30 curbside fires happened at this spot near Taylor Street.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - They’ve started on streets and even made their way to a home.

A burned house on Page Street tells the tale of the danger of recent curbside fires.

But a new development could put the flames out for good.

“It certainly puts someone or some people in the same area that the fires are occurring in, and we know how they’re traveling about, so that’s certainly going to be instrumental as we move forward in the case,” said Greg Wormser, fire chief.

Wormser is talking about a mid-2000s Nissan.

Cameras have caught a silver or grey Nissan Altima on camera near a couple of the nearly 30 fires, which have stretched from midtown all the way up Rivermont Avenue.

Public works says when piles are caught on fire, it puts extra strain on them after the flames are extinguished.

“Often they will spread the materials out to be sure they’re getting the fire out, so it’s much more difficult to pick up and requires some handwork,” said Gaynelle Hart, public works director.

As a result, extra crews will be working Saturday to get the bulk collected. They also attribute a high volume of bulk to the effort.

Additionally, fire officials say although it’s up to a judge, paying the cost for each of the incidents could go on top of other felony charges.

“The persons involved can be charged with and required to pay back the cost of firefighting and the personnel services that were provided,” said Wormser.

For now, they ask your help in finding people connected to the vehicle.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape.
Police investigating death of missing man found shot in vehicle
Former NASCAR driver and Virginia businessman Hermie Sadler has filed a lawsuit challenging the...
New lawsuit challenges July 1 ban on skill games in Virginia
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Danville Police arrest 33 in Operation Mousetrap.
33 arrested in three-month investigation into firearms-related offenses in Danville
Virginia flag
Flag order issued in honor of former U.S. Senator, Secretary of the Navy

Latest News

Remembering William B. Robertson
Remembering William B. Robertson
President Biden touts the U.S. reaching 300-million Covid vaccines administered in 150 days...
Biden anti-crime effort takes on law-breaking gun dealers
UVA Baseball
UVA Baseball
Tubing Safety
Tubing Safety
If you’re tubing this summer, follow safety guidelines