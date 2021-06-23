Cost of personnel, firefighting services could be added to charges in recent Lynchburg fires

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - They’ve started on streets and even made their way to a home.

A burned house on Page Street tells the tale of the danger of recent curbside fires.

But a new development could put the flames out for good.

“It certainly puts someone or some people in the same area that the fires are occurring in, and we know how they’re traveling about, so that’s certainly going to be instrumental as we move forward in the case,” said Greg Wormser, fire chief.

Wormser is talking about a mid-2000s Nissan.

Cameras have caught a silver or grey Nissan Altima on camera near a couple of the nearly 30 fires, which have stretched from midtown all the way up Rivermont Avenue.

Public works says when piles are caught on fire, it puts extra strain on them after the flames are extinguished.

“Often they will spread the materials out to be sure they’re getting the fire out, so it’s much more difficult to pick up and requires some handwork,” said Gaynelle Hart, public works director.

As a result, extra crews will be working Saturday to get the bulk collected. They also attribute a high volume of bulk to the effort.

Additionally, fire officials say although it’s up to a judge, paying the cost for each of the incidents could go on top of other felony charges.

“The persons involved can be charged with and required to pay back the cost of firefighting and the personnel services that were provided,” said Wormser.

For now, they ask your help in finding people connected to the vehicle.

