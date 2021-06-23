COVID hospitalizations continue to drop in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 679,137 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, June 23, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 228 from the 678,909 reported Tuesday, a bigger increase than the 144 new cases reported from Monday to Tuesday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 8,888,674 doses of vaccine hade been administered in Virginia as of Wednesday, up from the 8,865,628 doses reported Tuesday. 58% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 49.6% fully vaccinated. 70.1% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 60.6% are fully vaccinated.

Click here for the latest statewide guidance.

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

7,637,641 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Wednesday, with a 1.5% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same as Monday and Tuesday’s number.

As of Wednesday, there have been 11,368 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 11,367 Tuesday.

259 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 263 reported Tuesday. 57,081 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.