Advertisement

Cows on the loose corralled in Calif. neighborhood

By KABC staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) – A herd of cows ran through a Pico Rivera neighborhood Tuesday night.

It’s believed they got loose from a slaughterhouse in the area.

At least 20 cows were seen running down roadways, then cutting through yards and trampling bushes.

Los Angeles County deputies came to help round up the wandering herd.

Authorities said most of the cows had been corralled into trailers in a cul-de-sac by late Tuesday night.

A deputy shot and killed one cow after it injured a person.

Copyright 2021 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape.
Police investigating death of missing man found shot in vehicle
Former NASCAR driver and Virginia businessman Hermie Sadler has filed a lawsuit challenging the...
New lawsuit challenges July 1 ban on skill games in Virginia
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Danville Police arrest 33 in Operation Mousetrap.
33 arrested in three-month investigation into firearms-related offenses in Danville
Virginia flag
Flag order issued in honor of former U.S. Senator, Secretary of the Navy

Latest News

Ryan Law, second from right, Apple Daily's chief editor, is arrested by police officers in Hong...
Apple Daily to close, last pro-democracy Hong Kong newspaper
Russia has frequently chafed at NATO warships visits to the Black Sea, casting them as...
Russia fires warning shots to deter UK warship in Black Sea
A community in St. Louis is in mourning after gun violence claimed three lives on Monday night.
3 dead, 4 injured in St. Louis shooting
Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens as President Joe Biden speaks about his...
Russian gas pipeline vexes U.S. charm offensive in Germany