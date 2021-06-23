Advertisement

Deal paused on project to bring Marriott Hotel and parking garage to downtown Roanoke

This lot, combined with another privately owned lot, is where the new hotel and parking garage...
This lot, combined with another privately owned lot, is where the new hotel and parking garage were set to be built.(WDBJ7)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In the last two weeks, the city of Roanoke has officially decided to press pause on a project that’s nearly three years in the making.

Back in September of 2018, city council members voted unanimously to move forward with putting a 150-room Marriott Hotel and a 500-space parking garage in space that is currently used as parking lots in between Church Avenue and Williamson Road.

According to Marc Nelson, who is the current Economic Development Manager for the city, but soon director effective July 13, pausing is the most plausible.

“The developer did as well, they agreed with us on this, to wait to move another construction project forward. We just want to see how things come back, in terms of businesses and people returning to downtown,” said Nelson.

The developer is Big Lick Hospitality LLC, out of Greenville, South Carolina.

They were set to purchase two lots, one the city owns, and one a private company owns to create the construction site.

The two lots have seen their fair share of crime tape recently. In July 2020, Roanoke Police released body camera footage where dozens of rounds of shots can be heard going off. Last weekend, two people were injured by gunfire, and the lots were again used to search for evidence.

“It [the project] would be great for that parking lot, it would be great for public safety, but we have to be prudent economically about what we do right now,” said Nelson.

Another factor carefully considered was the number of parking spaces.

“Over time the city has been looking at where we stand as far as the parking system, and as parkers come back online, we see where capacity is, and we see what the revenues are,” said Nelson.

PARK Roanoke currently has 4 lots and 7 garages, which equals almost 4,000 spaces.

Even with downtown residents and people who work downtown using spaces, around 2,000 spaces are open, according to current data, for monthly users and daily parkers combined.

Nelson said there is a chance this project will get looked at again in the future.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape.
Police investigating death of missing man found shot in vehicle
Former NASCAR driver and Virginia businessman Hermie Sadler has filed a lawsuit challenging the...
New lawsuit challenges July 1 ban on skill games in Virginia
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Danville Police arrest 33 in Operation Mousetrap.
33 arrested in three-month investigation into firearms-related offenses in Danville
Virginia flag
Flag order issued in honor of former U.S. Senator, Secretary of the Navy

Latest News

Henry County Gets Grant Money
Henry County Gets Grant Money
Remembering William B. Robertson
Remembering William B. Robertson
UVA Baseball
UVA Baseball
Tubing Safety
Tubing Safety
If you’re tubing this summer, follow safety guidelines