Five WWII aircraft will fly at Culpeper in July

CULPEPER, Va. (WDBJ/Commemorative Air Force Release) - To celebrate Independence Day, the Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) will fly five vintage WWII warbirds at the Culpeper Regional Airport July 3 and 4 during its Warbird Showcase.

The queen of the Capital Wing fleet, “Doris Mae,” a 1945 TBM Avenger torpedo bomber, will be joined by a North American T-6 offering warbird rides to the public.

Rides will be offered in Culpeper July 3-4 on a North American T6 (Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force)

Warbird Rides in any of the five vintage airplanes can be purchased in advance at the Capital Wing bookings website, capitalwingwarbirdrides.org/. Flights not sold out in advance will be available at the event.

Parking and admission to the Warbird Showcase are free, although a donation to the all-volunteer non-profit Capital Wing is appreciated, according to CAF.

As a special tribute to Independence Day, says CAF, there will be a formation flyover of the Culpeper Airport at midday Sunday, July 4, by Boeing PT-17 Stearman biplanes. Saturday and Sunday, there will be reenactors in period uniforms of the US Army, US Coast Guard and British Army, and visitors can inspect other vintage aircraft up close, including a T-28, British Percival Provost, Vultee BT-13 and a Cessna 195.

The same five WWII warbirds will be available for rides July 17 and 18 at the Hanover County Municipal Airport in Ashland, just north of Richmond.

For questions regarding flight requirements, check-in times, cancellations and changes, contact the Warbird Rides Coordinator, Pete Ballard, at capitalwingcaf@gmail.com or (540) 450-5992.

The Capital Wing and the Commemorative Air Force are non-profit 501(c)(3) organizations and ticket purchases may be tax-deductible.

