Advertisement

Goodwill receives $1.2 million in grants for youth career training

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys
Goodwill Industries of the Valleys(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Department of Labor has awarded a federal grant of $1.2 million to Goodwill Industries of the Valleys.

The grant will go toward Goodwill’s Youth Build program, a three-year endeavor allowing young workers ages 16-24 the opportunity to learn and earn credentials for construction and health care careers.

The partnership also combines the help of Virginia Career Works and Habitat for Humanity, among other organizations.

”It’s an opportunity for them to get skills in the trade profession, where they will be able to earn a higher wage and have transferable skills in this field, so it’s important that we’re preparing a future for the youth here in our community,” says Stephanie Hoer, Vice President of Mission Services for Goodwill Industries of the Valleys

Goodwill hopes to serve 64 students throughout the course of the program.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape.
Police investigating death of missing man found shot in vehicle
Former NASCAR driver and Virginia businessman Hermie Sadler has filed a lawsuit challenging the...
New lawsuit challenges July 1 ban on skill games in Virginia
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Danville Police arrest 33 in Operation Mousetrap.
33 arrested in three-month investigation into firearms-related offenses in Danville
Virginia flag
Flag order issued in honor of former U.S. Senator, Secretary of the Navy

Latest News

Goodwill Gets Grant for Youth Training
Lynchburg Police launch website to better engage with community
This year, the foundation hopes to raise over $430,000 for more than 90 participating nonprofits.
#GIVELocalNRV: Helping organizations big and small
Ray Moore and other volunteers deliver a crib, bed, couch, and other home furnishings to a...
Furnishing a Future: Online network helps keep kids out of foster care