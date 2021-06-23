Goodwill receives $1.2 million in grants for youth career training

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Department of Labor has awarded a federal grant of $1.2 million to Goodwill Industries of the Valleys.

The grant will go toward Goodwill’s Youth Build program, a three-year endeavor allowing young workers ages 16-24 the opportunity to learn and earn credentials for construction and health care careers.

The partnership also combines the help of Virginia Career Works and Habitat for Humanity, among other organizations.

”It’s an opportunity for them to get skills in the trade profession, where they will be able to earn a higher wage and have transferable skills in this field, so it’s important that we’re preparing a future for the youth here in our community,” says Stephanie Hoer, Vice President of Mission Services for Goodwill Industries of the Valleys

Goodwill hopes to serve 64 students throughout the course of the program.

