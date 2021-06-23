Lord Botetourt’s Jacob Vance wins Don Holliday Scholarship

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The largest golf-related scholarship in the region was handed out Tuesday at the Roanoke Country Club, the $30,000 Don Holliday Scholarship.

This year’s recipient is Lord Botetourt High School’s Jacob Vance.

A member of the varsity golf team since 8th grade, Vance also volunteers at the Ronald McDonald House and the Rescue Mission, while carrying a 3.39 grade point average. He will attend Liberty University and hopes to become a pilot.

The Don Holliday Memorial Foundation has now awarded nearly half a million dollars over the last 35 years.

