Lynchburg Police launch website to better engage with community

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has launched a new website designed to "better engage with and build trust in our community."

The website, lynchburgvapolice.gov, provides data on uses of force, commendations, complaints, crime statistics and more. It also includes resources for residents, such as information on security assessments, identity theft prevention, community engagement and LPD policies, according to the department.

The goal of the site, police say, “is to give our community additional insight into the practices and procedures of the LPD.:

“We are pleased to offer a modern, interactive website for our residents and visitors that highlights our many engagements and partnerships with our community and facilitates additional transparency,” Chief Ryan Zuidema said. “It will also showcase the incredible work the women and men of this department do on a daily basis.”

All information on the department’s previous website, including forms, is included on the new site.

