Lyrics on the Lake returns after 2020 cancellation

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Smith Mountain Lake songwriters’ festival is making its return Wednesday.

Lyrics on the Lake begins its five-day event Wednesday night at Mango’s.

The festival was canceled last year due to coronavirus, but organizers are excited to have it back.

They say there’ll be new additions for this year, including a Thursday night meet-and-greet.

“That will give the community more of a chance to get to know these people as individuals, to ask the stories behind the songs, to just rub shoulders with them,” said Brent Jones, media coordinator.

Proceeds from the event will go to area Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

More details can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.