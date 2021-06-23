Advertisement

Pedestrian bridge collapses in Washington DC, injuring 6

The collapse of a pedestrian bridge Wednesday onto I-295 in Washington, D.C. sent at least four...
The collapse of a pedestrian bridge Wednesday onto I-295 in Washington, D.C. sent at least four people to the hospital.(DC Fire & EMS via Twitter)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCSC) - The collapse of a pedestrian bridge Wednesday onto I-295 in Washington, D.C. sent at least four people to the hospital.

The collapse blocked both directions of DC-295 before Polk Street Northeast.

DC Fire and EMS said on Twitter that six patients have been assessed for injuries and four of those were taken to area hospitals.

A hazmat unit was working to contain a diesel fuel leak from a truck that was trapped under the collapsed bridge.

At least one other vehicle was struck by debris, officials said.

Authorities said there were no reports of people entrapped in vehicles.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape.
Police investigating death of missing man found shot in vehicle
Former NASCAR driver and Virginia businessman Hermie Sadler has filed a lawsuit challenging the...
New lawsuit challenges July 1 ban on skill games in Virginia
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Danville Police arrest 33 in Operation Mousetrap.
33 arrested in three-month investigation into firearms-related offenses in Danville
Virginia flag
Flag order issued in honor of former U.S. Senator, Secretary of the Navy

Latest News

The Us Flag flies at half mast Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Camp Hill, Ala., at the Alabama...
‘It’s a family’: Wreck shatters life’s work at girls home
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016 file photo, founder of the first commercial anti-virus...
McAfee antivirus software creator dead in Spanish prison
President Biden touts the U.S. reaching 300-million Covid vaccines administered in 150 days...
Biden anti-crime effort takes on law-breaking gun dealers
Vance Wins Don Holliday Scholarship
Vance Wins Don Holliday Scholarship
FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
1st Jan. 6 riot defendant sentenced, avoids time behind bars