Ronald McDonald House of Southwest Virginia set to release new fitness challenge led by Christian Darrisaw

Christian Darrisaw throws passes to kids during the promotional video shoot.
Christian Darrisaw throws passes to kids during the promotional video shoot.(WDBJ7)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Virginia Tech offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw, turned Minnesota Vikings player, is helping the Ronald McDonald House of Southwest Virginia with a new fitness challenge.

The challenge can be anything physical, but you have to take a video of yourself doing it, and then post it on social media.

The goal is that any money raised will go back to the Ronald McDonald House.

Wednesday, Darrisaw helped film a promotional video for the challenge.

The video included kids from the Roanoke community, as well as members from the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office and Crunch Fitness trainers.

”We want it to go everywhere. We want it to be stretched as far as it can go to show that we are important, that our families are important and that Christian Darrisaw is an awesome ambassador for us,” said Stephanie Carroll, Director of Special Events and Community Development for RMH.

The challenge will go live in the next few weeks.

