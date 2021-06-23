Advertisement

Suspect wanted for more than two dozen Lynchburg fires

A recent collection of fires around the City of Lynchburg points police to a mid-2000′s silver grey Nissan Altima with a sunroof.
Courtesy Lynchburg Police
Courtesy Lynchburg Police
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A recent collection of fires around the City of Lynchburg points police to a mid-2000′s silver grey Nissan Altima with a sunroof.

According to Lynchburg Police, the suspect is responsible for more than two dozen fires. Anyone within any of the following areas is asked to check surveillance footage to see if there is video of the suspect:

6/13/2021 19:28 100-Blk Turner Ln

6/14/2021 10:13 17th / Monroe St

6/14/2021 15:03 1900-Blk Bransford St

6/14/2021 18:42 Main St / Buena Vista St

6/14/2021 21:27 Harriston St / 6th St

6/14/2021 21:57 900-Blk 8th St

6/14/2021 22:08 100-Blk Easton Ave

6/14/2021 22:30 Ruffner Pl / Essex St

6/14/2021 23:04 11th St / Pierce St

6/14/2021 23:06 1500-Blk Buchanan St

6/14/2021 23:14 10th St / Taylor St

6/15/2021 10:07 17th / Monroe St

6/15/2021 11:31 1500-Blk Pierce St

6/15/2021 11:37 1100-Blk 11th St

6/15/2021 11:39 1400-Blk Pierce St

6/15/2021 11:44 11th St / Filmore St

6/15/2021 22:26 Maple St / Poplar St

6/15/2021 22:32 800-blk 1st St

6/16/2021 0:28 1800-blk Boston Ave

6/16/2021 8:14 17th St / Taylor St

6/16/2021 8:49 15th St / Jackson St

6/16/2021 9:17 Faquier St / Early St

6/16/2021 17:26 1100-Blk Monroe St

6/16/2021 19:56 2200-Blk 13th St

6/16/2021 22:11 200-Blk Page St

6/17/2021 10:48 800-Blk Pierce St

6/20/2021 6:46 1300-Blk 14th St

6/20/2021 9:19 13th St/Garfield Ave

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 434-455-6375 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

