If you’re tubing this summer, follow safety guidelines

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With summer excursions like tubing flowing along, local guides and experts want to remind folks about the basics of safety on the river.

“It’s always important to have a healthy respect for water,” says Holly Hart, the owner of Blue Mountain Adventures. “You can drown in a foot of water just as easily as you can in 12, and rivers are certainly moving. It’s different than flat water and being able to move and manage that.”

Hart suggests wearing sunscreen, a life vest, and recreational shoes or sandals instead of flip flops, letting others know where you’re tubing, and when you plan to come back, and checking the weather conditions and water levels for the day of your adventure.

“We look at the cubic feet per second, the flow of the river, as well as the level; we also assess the murkiness of the water, especially after heavy rains when it can get particularly muddy,” adds Hart.

When in larger groups, Hart says to stay close enough to account for each other on the water, be alert for floating debris, and prepared for rapids.

If you’re knocked out of your tube, don’t try to stand up until you’re in a safe spot away from the rocks.

“That’s where the heaviest flow is and the concern is always that your foot could get stuck on a rock and the rapid could push you down,” explains Hart. “We encourage you to float on your back with your feet up in front of you to protect you until you can get over to the riverbank, a safe place to get up and get back in.”

