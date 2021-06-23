Two music festivals in Pittsylvania County have been approved with one more pending approval

CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - As three music festivals are set to bring the largest crowds Pittsylvania County has seen at one time, residents who live by the Blue Ridge Amphitheater had concerns mostly around traffic.

However, traffic is also on the list of concerns of Purpose Driven Entertainment’s, CEO Jonathan Slye.

“For example, if we are not delivering on a high level of traffic, those patrons are likely to not come back, so not only do you have citizens upset, but also patrons saying it took me two, three hours to get in the gate,” said Slye.

While plans for gospel and country music festivals in September and October were approved by the board of supervisors Tuesday night, permits for the Blue Ridge Rock Festival that is set to bring in over 20,000 guests have not been submitted.

Slye says they brought in help to create a comprehensive parking and traffic plan.

“We are not going to actually be parking everyone that is going down that one-and-a-half-lane road that leads into the amphitheater; everyone thinks you’ll have 35- to 45-thousand coming in just down the road; that is not the case.” said Slye.

With three planned festivals within a one-month time frame, Slye says having events that close together is a result of the pandemic and will likely not happen in the future.

“This is a space that we know it will still be a level of inconvenience. When we have events in that space, for that reason, we will work with them on that and figure out what is a good number.”

The permit application for the Blue Ridge Rock Festival is set to be discussed in July.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.