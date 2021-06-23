Advertisement

VDOT holding public virtual hearing to discuss interchange for routes 220 and 419

Depiction of a proposed diverging diamond interchange at 220/419 in Roanoke
Depiction of a proposed diverging diamond interchange at 220/419 in Roanoke(VDOT)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/VDOT Release) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is inviting the public to attend a virtual design public hearing for a project to replace the existing interchange at Route 419 and Route 220 (Electric Road and Franklin Road) in Roanoke and Roanoke County.

The replacement would be a diverging diamond interchange (DDI). The hearing will be Tuesday, June 29, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. as a virtual event.

To access the hearing information and WebEx, visit the project page at virginiadot.org/Route419at220DDI and click on the link to the virtual design public hearing. VDOT representatives will make a presentation beginning at 5 p.m. and answer questions through the WebEx Chat function after the presentation. A recorded version of the presentation will be available on the project page after the hearing.

A DDI is an interchange design that “temporarily crosses traffic to the left side of the road,” according to VDOT. “Constructing a DDI will address current and future congestion and provide enhanced safety, capacity and efficiency.”

The project also includes modifying three signalized intersections along the Route 419 corridor. The three intersections are at Ogden Road, Elm View Road and South Peak Boulevard.

Pedestrian and bicycle accommodations are included in this project, according to VDOT.

Comments can be submitted using one of these methods:

  • Completing the comment sheet at the bottom of the virtual design public hearing webpage.
  • Emailing them to jesse.weitzenfeld@VDOT.Virginia.gov. Reference “Route 419/220 DDI” in the subject line.
  • Mailing them to Jesse Weitzenfeld, Project Manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 731 Harrison Avenue, Salem VA 24153.

All comments must be postmarked, emailed or submitted by July 9, 2021. Anyone requiring special assistance to provide input or ask additional questions may contact VDOT’s Salem District Office at 540-387-5353, 800-367-7623 or TTY/TDD 711.

