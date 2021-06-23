Virginia loses to No. 7 Mississippi State 6-5, face elimination in College World Series
The Wahoos lost a four-run lead in the eighth, and, just like that, find themselves on the brink of elimination.
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA (WDBJ) - Virginia lost Tuesday to No. 7 Mississippi State 6-5 at the College World Series.
The Wahoos lost a four-run lead in the eighth, and, just like that, find themselves on the brink of elimination.
It will be Virginia vs. No. 2 Texas on Thursday night in an elimination game from Omaha.