7@four: Lavender Festival is coming

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Beliveau Farms Lavender Festival is headed to Blacksburg.

The festival is 6/26-27 and July 10 from noon to 6 p.m. There will be vendors, lavender food specials, lavender wine cocktails, lavender beer, gift items, and plants for sale.

There will also be special tours; at 1 p.m. each day there will be a free educational lavender talk and at 3 p.m. each day you can take part in a guided hike through the vineyard, followed by a wine tasting; it’s $35 per person.

There is no fee to attend the festival, all ages are welcome, and reservations are not required. Tables are limited, so folks are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets if they would like.

Watch the video to see Yvan Beliveau with Beliveau Farms talk about the festival.

