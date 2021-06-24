Advertisement

7@four: Lavender Festival is coming

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Beliveau Farms Lavender Festival is headed to Blacksburg.

The festival is 6/26-27 and July 10 from noon to 6 p.m. There will be vendors, lavender food specials, lavender wine cocktails, lavender beer, gift items, and plants for sale.

There will also be special tours; at 1 p.m. each day there will be a free educational lavender talk and at 3 p.m. each day you can take part in a guided hike through the vineyard, followed by a wine tasting; it’s $35 per person.

There is no fee to attend the festival, all ages are welcome, and reservations are not required. Tables are limited, so folks are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets if they would like.

Watch the video to see Yvan Beliveau with Beliveau Farms talk about the festival.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape.
Police investigating death of missing man found shot in vehicle
This lot, combined with another privately owned lot, is where the new hotel and parking garage...
Deal paused on project to bring Marriott Hotel and parking garage to downtown Roanoke
Former NASCAR driver and Virginia businessman Hermie Sadler has filed a lawsuit challenging the...
New lawsuit challenges July 1 ban on skill games in Virginia
Virginia’s projected surplus could approach $2 billion
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses

Latest News

Aquatic Center Summer Camps
Aquatic Center Summer Camps
New Ways to Treat Depression
New Ways to Treat Depression
The 20m radio telescope at the Green Bank Observatory.
Green Bank scientists find new galactic structure
Danville 4th of July Celebration
Danville 4th of July Celebration
Summer camps bounce back, how they’re moving forward post-pandemic
Summer camps bounce back: How they’re moving forward post-pandemic