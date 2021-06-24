Advertisement

Blue Ridge Cancer Care adds research institute

Blue Ridge Cancer Care
Blue Ridge Cancer Care(WDBJ7)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Blue Ridge Cancer Care is affirming its commitment to clinical research by establishing a new research institute.

While the institute title is new, their work in cancer research is not.

Blue Ridge Cancer Care has been treating cancer patients for more than 40 years and has 15 dedicated staff members working on clinical trials.

Those clinical trials provide cutting-edge cancer care to patients without having to leave Southwest Virginia.

“Blue Ridge Cancer Care has partnered with the US Oncology Network, and with that network there are 1,200 physicians nationwide, so we have exposure to over 60 clinical trials here that are offered to our patients,” said BRCC President Dr. David Buck.

BRCC is the largest oncology clinical research program in Southwest Virginia.

