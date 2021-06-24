Green Bank scientists find new galactic structure

GREEN BANK, W.Va. (WDBJ) - Scientists at the Green Bank Observatory have confirmed the existence of a previously-unknown structure in the galaxy.

The massive gas disc between arms of our galaxy had not been seen through traditional methods, but the researchers used the radio telescopes at Green Bank to find an unusual signal that marked its existence.

They worked on the project over five years, making observations over hundreds of hours.

”So we basically convinced ourselves, after trying to prove otherwise, that this was a real signal,” said researcher Philip Engelke. “But nobody really expected to find that, because it was a lot shallower and wider than anything we had been looking for up to that point. So that’s why it took us by surprise.”

The structure has implications for star formation theories, as well as the structure, makeup, and total mass of the interstellar medium.

