Lynchburg Police release photo in search for attempted AT&T store robber

Lynchburg Police are looking for this person, who tried to rob an AT&T store clerk
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are looking for a person who tried to rob an AT&T store clerk Thursday.

At 1:42 p.m. June 24, 2021, officers responded to 2400 Lakeside Drive. A man armed with a handgun had demanded money from an employee, but left without getting money. He ran off toward Whitehall Road, according to police. 

He is described as a Black male wearing brown pants, gray hooded sweatshirt, blue shoes, blue hat and black face mask. He is 5′7′' to 5′9′' and between 18 and 24 years old, according to police.

Anyone who may have captured video of the attempted robber on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Scott at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

