Lynchburg Police: New website is ‘one-stop shop’ in effort to increase transparency

The new Lynchburg Police Department website.
The new Lynchburg Police Department website.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has debuted its new website.

The new website comes after months of work by the department.

There are a number of tools you can use to learn more about the department.

Things like crime data, program information and how to join the department are available.

“The goal is to have as much transparency to allow folks to understand how we operate as a police department and what we hope to achieve as an organization,” said Ryan Zuidema, police chief.

They describe the website as a one-stop shop for people to get information they want quickly.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

