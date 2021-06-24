Lynchburg Police: New website is ‘one-stop shop’ in effort to increase transparency

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has debuted its new website.

The new website comes after months of work by the department.

There are a number of tools you can use to learn more about the department.

Things like crime data, program information and how to join the department are available.

“The goal is to have as much transparency to allow folks to understand how we operate as a police department and what we hope to achieve as an organization,” said Ryan Zuidema, police chief.

They describe the website as a one-stop shop for people to get information they want quickly.

