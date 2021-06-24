Advertisement

Manhunt underway for suspect after officer found shot in the head in Fla.

By NEWS 13 ORLANDO Staffa
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (NEWS 13 ORLANDO) - A manhunt is underway in Florida after a Daytona Beach police officer was shot in the head.

Police say the 26-year-old officer radioed in that he was investigating a suspicious incident.

When he stopped responding on his radio, more officers were dispatched to the scene and they found him on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The officer was hospitalized. The police chief says he’s undergone a “successful surgery” but remains in critical condition.

More than 500 officers from various agencies are now looking for the suspect, who’s considered armed and dangerous.

Police say the suspect, 29-year-old Othal Wallace, may be driving a gray 2016 Honda HR-V.

There’s a $100,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Copyright 2021 NEWS 13 ORLANDO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape.
Police investigating death of missing man found shot in vehicle
Former NASCAR driver and Virginia businessman Hermie Sadler has filed a lawsuit challenging the...
New lawsuit challenges July 1 ban on skill games in Virginia
This lot, combined with another privately owned lot, is where the new hotel and parking garage...
Deal paused on project to bring Marriott Hotel and parking garage to downtown Roanoke
In this March 4, 2018, file photo, Vanessa Bryant, left, and Kobe Bryant arrive at the Oscars...
Kobe Bryant’s widow to settle lawsuit over deadly crash
Dr. Jenna Montana practices holistic medicine, including acupuncture, in Roanoke and New River...
Roanoke doctor explains how acupuncture helps provide relief for migraine patients

Latest News

Officer Gordon Beesley was one of three people killed in a shooting at a suburban Denver...
Fla. boy runs for fallen first responders, pays tribute to Arvada Officer Gordon Beesley
Birthdays and Anniversaries for June 24, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for June 24, 2021
Rescuers look for survivors from a partial building collapse in south Florida.
Rescuers search for survivors in south Florida building collapse
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Wing of Miami-area condo collapses; many feared dead
Recruiting Numbers Up for Roanoke County Fire-Rescue
Recruiting Numbers Up for Roanoke County Fire-Rescue