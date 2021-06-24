Martinsville Police arrest man after motorcycle chase

Video courtesy BTW21

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville Police arrested a man Wednesday after a motorcycle chase.

Shortly before 1 p.m. June 23, 2021, officers tried to pull over Douglas Harris, 53 of Martinsville, as he was riding a motorcycle. Harris was wanted on charges of Failure to Appear and Violation of Probation.

Police say Harris didn’t stop and officers chased him to the intersection of Mountain Drive and Cavalry Road, in the Sago area, where he crashed the motorcycle. Harris ran off, according to police, but was caught a short time later.

Virginia State Police and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the pursuit.

Harris was arrested on the above charges in addition to Felony Elude and Drive while Revoked. He is being held without bond in the Martinsville City Jail.

