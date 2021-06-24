Advertisement

Martinsville Police arrest man after motorcycle chase

Douglas Harris, arrested by Martinsville Police after a motorcycle chase
Douglas Harris, arrested by Martinsville Police after a motorcycle chase(Martinsville Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Video courtesy BTW21

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville Police arrested a man Wednesday after a motorcycle chase.

Shortly before 1 p.m. June 23, 2021, officers tried to pull over Douglas Harris, 53 of Martinsville, as he was riding a motorcycle. Harris was wanted on charges of Failure to Appear and Violation of Probation.

Police say Harris didn’t stop and officers chased him to the intersection of Mountain Drive and Cavalry Road, in the Sago area, where he crashed the motorcycle. Harris ran off, according to police, but was caught a short time later.

Virginia State Police and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the pursuit.

Harris was arrested on the above charges in addition to Felony Elude and Drive while Revoked. He is being held without bond in the Martinsville City Jail.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape.
Police investigating death of missing man found shot in vehicle
This lot, combined with another privately owned lot, is where the new hotel and parking garage...
Deal paused on project to bring Marriott Hotel and parking garage to downtown Roanoke
Former NASCAR driver and Virginia businessman Hermie Sadler has filed a lawsuit challenging the...
New lawsuit challenges July 1 ban on skill games in Virginia
Virginia’s projected surplus could approach $2 billion
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses

Latest News

Fralin Biomedical Research Institute
Fralin Biomedical Research Institute to conduct focused ultrasound research
Blue Ridge Cancer Care
Blue Ridge Cancer Care adds research institute
The new Lynchburg Police Department website.
Lynchburg Police: New website is ‘one-stop shop’ in effort to increase transparency
Motorcyclist dies days after Franklin County crash