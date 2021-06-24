Motorcyclist dies days after Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has died from injuries sustained in a crash in Franklin County.

Richard Boyce, Jr., 30 of Bassett, died June 22.

The crash was reported shortly before 8 p.m. June 18, 2021 on Snow Creek Road/Route 890, just east of Shady Grove Road/Route 882.

The driver of a Toyota FJ Cruiser was headed west on Snow Creek Road, police say, when she crossed the center line and hit an eastbound Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The Toyota then ran off the road and into a tree. That driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious, but not life-threatening, injuries, according to police.

Richard Boyce and his motorcycle passenger, Chastedy Boyce, 29, were thrown from the motorcycle and flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Charges are pending the results of an investigation.

