“My Brother’s Crossing” premiering at The Grandin Theatre

By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A locally-produced movie has finally made its way to the big screen for an official premiere.

“My Brothers’ Crossing” was filmed in and around Franklin County.

Based on the book “In the Blink of an Eye” by J-T Clark, the film is a story of hope, faith, and forgiveness.

Clark’s brother and sister-in-law were killed while riding their motorcycle in Bassett in August 2015.

Even though the movie was released to theaters and is now streaming on eight platforms, filmmakers wanted to host this special screening to celebrate its release.

The film’s director, Ricky Borba, says the story never loses its luster, no matter how many times he’s watched it with friends, family, and his cast and crew.

The team originally planned a premiere for last Spring at The Grandin Theatre., which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

”For me being able to be here tonight and watch it with people I don’t know or hardly know and to see their reaction, as a director I’m very much looking forward to that.”

