Our string of beautiful weather continues

Less muggy conditions persist.
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:51 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
  • Another chilly start
  • Muggy air returns by the weekend
  • Better rain chances next week

THURSDAY

The lower humidity and cooler temperatures will stick around through Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and a few 80s. We’ll see lots of sunshine mixed with the summertime cumulus clouds.

Highs today climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Highs today climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s.(WDBJ)

FRIDAY

The humidity makes a return starting Friday and will linger into the weekend. Temperatures also warm to the mid 80s. Any rain chances remain very limited through Friday afternoon. Storm coverage should be minimal and not enough to cause you to cancel plans. Just check the radar from time-to-time.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY

We’ll continue to see lots of sunshine Saturday and Sunday. We can’t totally rule out a few thunderstorms, but a lot of the area will stay dry. Highs this weekend climb into the mid and upper 80s.

We'll feel humidity levels on the increase this weekend.
We'll feel humidity levels on the increase this weekend.(WDBJ)

NEXT WEEK

A more active and humid weather pattern will kick off this weekend and carry into next week. No day looks like a wash-out, but we will return to the days of daily afternoon showers and storms. It appears the best chance of rain will be in the western mountains thanks to the additional lift the mountains provide to the air.

Pop up afternoon showers and storms return to the forecast into next week.
Pop up afternoon showers and storms return to the forecast into next week.(WDBJ Weather)

Latest News

Mostly sunny today with highs in the lower 80s.
Thursday June 24, Morning FastCast
Drier air moves in late today through the end of the week.
Sunny, dry stretch lingers into Thursday
Wednesday, June 23 - Evening Update
Wednesday, June 23 - Evening Update
Less humid air moves in today with lots of sunshine.
Wednesday, June 23, Morning FastCast