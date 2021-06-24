Our string of beautiful weather continues
Less muggy conditions persist.
- Another chilly start
- Muggy air returns by the weekend
- Better rain chances next week
THURSDAY
The lower humidity and cooler temperatures will stick around through Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and a few 80s. We’ll see lots of sunshine mixed with the summertime cumulus clouds.
FRIDAY
The humidity makes a return starting Friday and will linger into the weekend. Temperatures also warm to the mid 80s. Any rain chances remain very limited through Friday afternoon. Storm coverage should be minimal and not enough to cause you to cancel plans. Just check the radar from time-to-time.
SATURDAY - SUNDAY
We’ll continue to see lots of sunshine Saturday and Sunday. We can’t totally rule out a few thunderstorms, but a lot of the area will stay dry. Highs this weekend climb into the mid and upper 80s.
NEXT WEEK
A more active and humid weather pattern will kick off this weekend and carry into next week. No day looks like a wash-out, but we will return to the days of daily afternoon showers and storms. It appears the best chance of rain will be in the western mountains thanks to the additional lift the mountains provide to the air.