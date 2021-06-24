Summer camps bounce back: How they’re moving forward post-pandemic

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - As kids and parents get excited to return to summer camps after months of virtual learning -- one local camp is also moving forward after COVID-19 presented a challenging year.

After having to cut down in the number of campers last year due to COVID-19, Christiansburg Aquatic Center’s Fins Summer Camp is almost back to normal.

“Last year was insane. It was a rollercoaster of ‘could we host something? We can help families out somehow’. We really wanted to--- we weren’t sure where to start, and we ended up being able to—thankfully---host a small daycare camp basically for 10 to 15 kids,” said Christiansburg Aquatic Center’s program coordinator Jilliann Kowalcik.

Kowalcik says working with fewer kids and less interaction was a challenge, but they’ve adapted. Now, with lifted COVID-19 restrictions, camp can take on a few more kids.

“We get to do a little bit more interacting with the kids, more games we couldn’t do last year, where you tried to not be so close and distancing,” said Kowalcik.

As for staffing, the center’s camp has been able to recruit a full staff.

“Thankfully, we are fully staffed with the numbers we can have at summer camp next year. I do know we will be needing more. I do know that because we’re hoping to be more normalized next year,” said Kowalcik.

Kowalcik says they’re grateful to have a team to have stuck with them through the pandemic after all they’ve faced.

“It’s been a ride, but we are very excited to get back to normal, especially for things with kids, because those kids’ programs were so different last year,” said Kowalcik.

And even with COVID-19 still on many minds—they’re working to make sure these kids still have a fun and safe summer.

