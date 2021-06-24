Advertisement

Summer Musical Enterprise hopes to return

By Janay Reece
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Community Foundation of the New River Valley has wrapped up its eighth Annual Online Giving Day.

But there are still dozens of nonprofits that can use help.

Summer Musical Enterprise has put on a musical every year since the 1990s.

For the last few seasons, they have not been able to put on a show due to the pandemic.

The annual giving day is a way for them to make up for costs and be able to put on another production.

“Our programming has again been affected. This year, so it’s really high stakes for us, this is the, this is probably the most important year of our existence in having giving,” said Cindy Blevins, chairperson of Summer Musical Enterprise.

For more information about future giving days, grants and prizes, and other participating organizations, visit givelocalnrv.org.

